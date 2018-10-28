WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-291100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 55 47 55 / 80 50 30 30

WAZ559-291100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 54 42 54 / 80 40 20 30

WAZ507-291100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 55 46 54 / 70 40 40 30

Everett 46 54 46 53 / 80 40 40 30

WAZ509-291100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 56 44 55 / 80 70 30 30

Tacoma 44 55 42 55 / 80 70 30 30

WAZ556-291100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 55 47 55 / 80 50 40 30

WAZ555-291100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 54 46 53 / 90 60 60 40

Enumclaw 43 52 42 52 / 80 70 40 40

North Bend 43 53 42 52 / 80 60 50 40

WAZ503-291100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 54 44 53 / 70 50 50 40

Sumas 44 55 44 53 / 70 60 50 40

WAZ506-291100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 55 47 54 / 70 40 30 30

Mount Vernon 46 56 46 54 / 80 50 40 30

WAZ001-291100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 55 45 53 / 60 40 30 30

Eastsound 47 54 46 53 / 60 40 40 30

WAZ510-291100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 56 48 54 / 70 40 30 30

Port Townsend 46 55 45 54 / 70 30 20 30

WAZ511-291100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 55 42 55 / 80 60 30 40

WAZ504-291100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 57 44 55 / 80 70 40 30

Olympia 44 55 43 55 / 80 70 30 30

WAZ512-291100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ514-291100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 53 42 53 / 60 40 20 30

Sequim 41 56 39 54 / 70 40 20 30

WAZ515-291100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 54 42 53 / 70 70 50 50

WAZ516-291100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 54 44 54 / 70 70 40 50

WAZ517-291100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 56 46 55 / 90 70 50 50

WAZ513-291100-

Olympics-

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 38 32 40 / 80 60 30 40

WAZ567-291100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 39 36 39 / 90 80 70 60

WAZ568-291100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

10 inches. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in the

passes becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 43 36 44 / 80 70 60 40

Stevens Pass 34 36 33 37 / 80 60 60 30

WAZ569-291100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

224 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 12 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

