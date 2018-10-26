WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
613 FPUS56 KSEW 261022
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-262300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 47 59 / 70 30 10
WAZ559-262300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 60 43 58 / 60 20 10
WAZ507-262300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 45 59 / 50 40 10
Everett 60 45 59 / 70 40 0
WAZ509-262300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 61 42 60 / 70 30 10
Tacoma 62 41 60 / 70 20 10
WAZ556-262300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 45 61 / 60 40 10
WAZ555-262300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 60 43 63 / 80 50 0
Enumclaw 58 41 60 / 80 50 10
North Bend 59 41 62 / 90 50 10
WAZ503-262300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 61 42 60 / 70 10 10
Sumas 61 40 61 / 80 10 0
WAZ506-262300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 46 58 / 60 10 0
Mount Vernon 60 41 62 / 80 20 0
WAZ001-262300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 59 43 57 / 50 10 10
Eastsound 59 45 57 / 50 10 0
WAZ510-262300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 60 44 60 / 60 10 10
Port Townsend 58 45 56 / 60 20 10
WAZ511-262300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 60 40 58 / 60 10 10
WAZ504-262300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 43 61 / 60 30 20
Olympia 60 42 58 / 70 20 10
WAZ512-262300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
WAZ514-262300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 58 40 55 / 50 10 10
Sequim 58 39 57 / 40 10 10
WAZ515-262300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 38 56 / 70 10 10
WAZ516-262300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 41 58 / 60 10 10
WAZ517-262300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 60 42 59 / 60 10 20
WAZ513-262300-
Olympics-
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 46 33 47 / 60 10 10
WAZ567-262300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing to
8500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 48 35 49 / 90 30 0
WAZ568-262300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. East wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 51 34 52 / 90 50 10
Stevens Pass 47 34 46 / 90 40 0
WAZ569-262300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
321 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
