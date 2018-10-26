WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
301 FPUS56 KSEW 260345
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
844 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
WAZ558-261100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 54 60 46 58 / 100 70 10 0
WAZ559-261100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 51 60 42 56 / 100 60 10 10
WAZ507-261100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 60 43 57 / 100 50 40 10
Everett 53 59 44 57 / 100 70 40 0
WAZ509-261100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south
to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 53 60 40 58 / 100 70 20 0
Tacoma 53 61 39 57 / 100 60 10 0
WAZ556-261100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 54 61 44 58 / 100 60 30 0
WAZ555-261100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
60. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 60 44 61 / 100 80 60 0
Enumclaw 51 57 40 58 / 100 80 50 0
North Bend 50 58 40 59 / 100 90 50 0
WAZ503-261100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 61 41 59 / 90 70 10 10
Sumas 51 61 40 60 / 90 80 10 0
WAZ506-261100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 54 59 46 57 / 90 70 10 0
Mount Vernon 54 60 42 60 / 90 80 10 0
WAZ001-261100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 59 42 55 / 90 50 10 10
Eastsound 53 58 45 55 / 90 50 10 0
WAZ510-261100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 60 44 58 / 90 60 10 10
Port Townsend 53 58 45 54 / 90 50 10 10
WAZ511-261100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 50. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 60 40 57 / 100 60 10 10
WAZ504-261100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 53 61 42 59 / 100 60 10 10
Olympia 53 60 41 56 / 100 60 10 10
WAZ512-261100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
WAZ514-261100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 58 39 53 / 90 40 0 10
Sequim 49 58 39 55 / 80 40 10 10
WAZ515-261100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 58 37 54 / 100 70 10 0
WAZ516-261100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 57 40 57 / 90 70 0 0
WAZ517-261100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in
the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 59 43 58 / 100 60 10 10
WAZ513-261100-
Olympics-
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing
level near 5500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 43 46 34 46 / 90 60 10 0
WAZ567-261100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No new snow
accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 42 49 36 48 / 100 100 20 0
WAZ568-261100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No new snow
accumulation. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet in the evening. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 44 51 34 51 / 100 90 30 10
Stevens Pass 42 47 33 45 / 100 90 40 10
WAZ569-261100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
845 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No new snow
accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather