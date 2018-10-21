WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

776 FPUS56 KSEW 211517

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 46 59 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the

morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs

near 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 39 58 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the

morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 44 59 / 10 10 10

Everett 54 46 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the

morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 38 60 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 54 37 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the

morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 45 62 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 44 65 / 0 10 10

Enumclaw 62 47 64 / 0 10 10

North Bend 61 44 63 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the

morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 40 62 / 10 10 10

Sumas 65 42 64 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog

in the morning. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 44 56 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 63 41 65 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 43 60 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 55 44 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 42 58 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 55 44 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 37 58 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 37 60 / 10 10 10

Olympia 54 37 57 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 41 61 / 0 10 10

Sequim 59 41 61 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 39 63 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 41 62 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Widespread dense fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 43 59 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 59 41 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures around 60. East wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 50s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 59 43 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

816 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

