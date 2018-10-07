WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

435 FPUS56 KSEW 071558

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

WAZ558-072300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 51 57 / 70 50 50

$$

WAZ559-072300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 47 57 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ507-072300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 48 55 / 70 50 50

Everett 55 49 55 / 70 50 60

$$

WAZ509-072300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 48 57 / 70 50 50

Tacoma 56 47 58 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ556-072300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 50 57 / 70 50 60

$$

WAZ555-072300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 49 56 / 60 60 70

Enumclaw 55 47 55 / 70 50 60

North Bend 56 47 55 / 60 60 70

$$

WAZ503-072300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 48 55 / 70 50 50

Sumas 57 47 56 / 70 50 50

$$

WAZ506-072300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 50 55 / 70 50 50

Mount Vernon 58 48 56 / 70 50 50

$$

WAZ001-072300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 47 55 / 80 50 50

Eastsound 56 49 55 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ510-072300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 49 57 / 80 50 50

Port Townsend 54 48 54 / 70 50 50

$$

WAZ511-072300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 47 59 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ504-072300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 48 60 / 80 50 50

Olympia 56 48 58 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ512-072300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain at times.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-072300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 47 55 / 90 50 50

Sequim 56 45 56 / 80 50 50

$$

WAZ515-072300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 44 57 / 100 50 40

$$

WAZ516-072300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 47 57 / 100 40 50

$$

WAZ517-072300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 49 59 / 90 50 50

$$

WAZ513-072300-

Olympics-

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 39 46 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ567-072300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 39 43 / 70 50 70

$$

WAZ568-072300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. No new snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Light wind in the passes.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 40 48 / 70 50 80

Stevens Pass 44 39 43 / 60 50 60

$$

WAZ569-072300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

857 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No new snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____

