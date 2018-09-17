WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
745 FPUS56 KSEW 171445
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-172300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 64 48 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-172300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 64 44 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-172300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 63 47 63 / 0 0 0
Everett 61 48 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-172300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 65 44 65 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 65 43 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-172300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 65 47 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-172300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 65 44 65 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 62 43 63 / 0 0 0
North Bend 64 42 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-172300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 62 46 62 / 0 0 0
Sumas 64 44 65 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ506-172300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 48 61 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 64 46 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-172300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 61 47 62 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 61 49 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-172300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 49 61 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 59 48 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-172300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 66 43 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-172300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 67 42 67 / 0 0 0
Olympia 65 42 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-172300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-172300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 59 46 60 / 0 0 0
Sequim 60 45 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-172300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 44 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-172300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 61 44 61 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-172300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 45 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-172300-
Olympics-
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 47 37 49 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ567-172300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 50 38 54 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ568-172300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. West wind
in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 36 60 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 52 37 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-172300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
744 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
$$
