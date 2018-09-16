WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

658 FPUS56 KSEW 160343

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

842 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-161100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 65 51 66 / 80 100 30 0

$$

WAZ559-161100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 64 45 65 / 90 100 20 0

$$

WAZ507-161100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 64 50 64 / 90 100 40 10

Everett 54 62 50 63 / 80 100 50 10

$$

WAZ509-161100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 65 47 65 / 80 100 20 0

Tacoma 50 65 45 66 / 80 100 20 0

$$

WAZ556-161100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 65 51 66 / 80 100 40 10

$$

WAZ555-161100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 61 49 66 / 70 100 60 10

Enumclaw 51 61 46 63 / 80 100 30 0

North Bend 51 61 46 65 / 70 100 50 0

$$

WAZ503-161100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 61 49 63 / 80 100 30 0

Sumas 52 61 48 65 / 70 100 40 10

$$

WAZ506-161100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 63 50 62 / 80 100 30 0

Mount Vernon 53 63 49 64 / 80 100 40 0

$$

WAZ001-161100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 62 46 63 / 90 80 20 0

Eastsound 52 63 49 62 / 80 90 30 0

$$

WAZ510-161100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 65 50 62 / 90 90 30 0

Port Townsend 53 61 49 61 / 100 90 30 0

$$

WAZ511-161100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 65 45 66 / 100 100 10 0

$$

WAZ504-161100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 66 44 68 / 80 100 10 0

Olympia 52 63 44 66 / 90 100 10 0

$$

WAZ512-161100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-161100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 61 46 61 / 100 80 20 0

Sequim 49 62 46 62 / 100 90 20 0

$$

WAZ515-161100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 61 45 63 / 100 90 10 0

$$

WAZ516-161100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 60 45 63 / 100 90 10 0

$$

WAZ517-161100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Widespread showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 62 48 66 / 100 100 10 0

$$

WAZ513-161100-

Olympics-

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 46 35 48 / 100 100 30 10

$$

WAZ567-161100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and numerous snow showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 46 38 53 / 70 100 70 10

$$

WAZ568-161100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and widespread snow showers in the evening, then

widespread showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then widespread

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 52 38 58 / 80 100 50 10

Stevens Pass 40 46 36 53 / 80 100 50 10

$$

WAZ569-161100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread showers

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Widespread showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather