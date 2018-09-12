WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

375 FPUS56 KSEW 121021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 54 64 / 40 30 40

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 48 65 / 40 30 40

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 52 63 / 40 40 50

Everett 63 52 63 / 40 40 50

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 51 65 / 40 30 50

Tacoma 66 48 65 / 50 30 50

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 53 66 / 40 40 50

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 53 64 / 50 50 50

Enumclaw 62 49 61 / 40 40 50

North Bend 64 48 63 / 40 30 50

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 51 63 / 30 20 30

Sumas 64 50 64 / 40 20 40

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 52 62 / 30 20 30

Mount Vernon 66 51 65 / 40 20 40

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 49 62 / 30 20 30

Eastsound 64 51 64 / 30 20 30

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 52 65 / 30 20 30

Port Townsend 61 51 61 / 30 30 40

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 50 65 / 40 20 40

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 67 49 66 / 70 40 50

Olympia 64 49 64 / 50 30 60

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 48 60 / 40 30 40

Sequim 61 47 61 / 40 30 50

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 45 60 / 40 20 40

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 49 60 / 30 20 30

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 51 62 / 50 20 50

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 39 48 / 70 50 60

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 43 47 / 70 40 70

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 55 43 53 / 40 30 50

Stevens Pass 48 41 47 / 30 30 40

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

320 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of

showers through the day. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

