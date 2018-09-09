WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

004 FPUS56 KSEW 092110

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-101100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 66 56 63 / 70 50 40 60

$$

WAZ559-101100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 66 51 63 / 70 50 30 60

$$

WAZ507-101100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 66 54 64 / 60 50 50 70

Everett 55 64 54 62 / 70 50 60 70

$$

WAZ509-101100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 66 53 64 / 80 50 50 60

Tacoma 54 67 51 65 / 70 50 40 70

$$

WAZ556-101100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 67 55 65 / 70 50 50 70

$$

WAZ555-101100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 66 54 63 / 90 60 70 70

Enumclaw 53 64 51 62 / 90 60 60 60

North Bend 53 65 51 62 / 90 60 70 60

$$

WAZ503-101100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 65 53 64 / 90 40 40 60

Sumas 52 67 52 66 / 90 50 50 80

$$

WAZ506-101100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 65 54 64 / 80 30 40 50

Mount Vernon 54 67 53 65 / 90 40 50 70

$$

WAZ001-101100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 65 50 63 / 70 40 30 40

Eastsound 53 65 52 63 / 80 40 40 50

$$

WAZ510-101100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 66 54 64 / 80 30 40 50

Port Townsend 52 65 52 62 / 70 40 40 60

$$

WAZ511-101100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 67 52 64 / 80 50 40 60

$$

WAZ504-101100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 69 52 65 / 70 50 40 70

Olympia 53 66 52 63 / 70 60 30 70

$$

WAZ512-101100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-101100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 63 50 61 / 70 60 40 60

Sequim 50 65 49 61 / 60 50 40 70

$$

WAZ515-101100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 62 50 62 / 60 70 60 70

$$

WAZ516-101100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 62 51 60 / 70 70 60 60

$$

WAZ517-101100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 63 54 62 / 90 70 50 70

$$

WAZ513-101100-

Olympics-

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 50 41 48 / 80 70 60 90

$$

WAZ567-101100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 50 43 50 / 100 70 70 90

$$

WAZ568-101100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 56 45 56 / 90 50 60 60

Stevens Pass 43 49 41 49 / 90 50 50 60

$$

WAZ569-101100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

209 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather