WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
676 FPUS56 KSEW 231030
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-232300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 56 69 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ559-232300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 51 69 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ507-232300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 54 68 / 10 10 20
Everett 68 55 67 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ509-232300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 54 69 / 10 10 20
Tacoma 70 53 69 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ556-232300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 70 56 69 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ555-232300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind around
10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 51 67 / 10 10 30
Enumclaw 69 48 66 / 10 0 20
North Bend 70 48 66 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ503-232300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 55 67 / 10 10 20
Sumas 69 51 68 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ506-232300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 53 65 / 10 10 20
Mount Vernon 69 52 68 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ001-232300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 50 66 / 10 10 20
Eastsound 66 54 65 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ510-232300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 54 65 / 10 10 20
Port Townsend 64 51 64 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ511-232300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 69 53 69 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ504-232300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 70 54 68 / 20 10 20
Olympia 70 54 68 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ512-232300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of smoke in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
$$
WAZ514-232300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 49 64 / 10 0 20
Sequim 65 49 65 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ515-232300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 48 66 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ516-232300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 51 63 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ517-232300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 54 63 / 20 10 20
$$
WAZ513-232300-
Olympics-
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Freezing level
near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 44 52 / 10 0 30
$$
WAZ567-232300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 60 48 55 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ568-232300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 63 45 57 / 0 10 30
Stevens Pass 61 42 53 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ569-232300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
329 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Areas of
smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Snow
level near 9000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 11500 feet.
$$
