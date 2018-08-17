WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018



592 FPUS56 KSEW 170949

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 55 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 55 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 74 54 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 56 79 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 74 54 78 / 0 0 0

North Bend 74 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 56 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 55 69 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Smoke after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 53 70 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 55 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 54 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 65 53 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 53 81 / 0 0 0

Olympia 75 53 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 53 69 / 0 0 0

Sequim 67 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 50 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 52 66 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 54 67 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Freezing level

near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near

14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 64 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Freezing level

near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Freezing level near

13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

70. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Freezing level

near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. Light wind

in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Freezing level

near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 71 50 74 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 68 49 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

248 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Freezing level near

14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near

13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers. Haze and smoke. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

$$



