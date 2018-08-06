WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

_____

412 FPUS56 KSEW 061006

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 88 62 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 82 58 83 / 0 0 0

Everett 83 61 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 87 58 89 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 88 62 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 88 60 91 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 87 56 90 / 0 0 0

North Bend 87 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 80 57 82 / 0 0 0

Sumas 86 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 56 74 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 82 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 75 53 76 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 76 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 55 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 74 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 90 56 94 / 0 0 0

Olympia 90 54 94 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 74 53 76 / 0 0 0

Sequim 75 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 49 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 52 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 73 54 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 70 56 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 76 57 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

14500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 80s. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 15500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 84 54 88 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 76 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather