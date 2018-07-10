WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and
Wednesday.
WAZ558-101100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 57 74 57 80 / 30 20 0 0
WAZ559-101100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 54 73 53 80 / 30 20 0 0
WAZ507-101100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 72 55 76 / 30 30 0 0
Everett 56 70 55 76 / 40 40 0 0
WAZ509-101100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 74 55 80 / 20 20 0 0
Tacoma 54 75 53 82 / 20 20 0 0
WAZ556-101100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 57 74 56 80 / 30 20 0 0
WAZ555-101100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 73 54 82 / 40 40 0 0
Enumclaw 53 72 52 79 / 30 20 0 0
North Bend 54 72 53 80 / 30 20 0 0
WAZ503-101100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 71 54 76 / 40 30 10 0
Sumas 57 74 54 79 / 40 40 10 0
WAZ506-101100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 69 55 72 / 40 20 10 0
Mount Vernon 56 72 53 75 / 40 30 0 0
WAZ001-101100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 54 70 53 74 / 40 20 10 0
Eastsound 56 71 56 73 / 40 30 10 0
WAZ510-101100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 56 68 55 70 / 40 20 0 0
Port Townsend 54 68 54 71 / 40 30 0 0
WAZ511-101100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 75 53 82 / 20 20 0 0
WAZ504-101100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 54 76 53 84 / 20 20 0 0
Olympia 53 75 52 82 / 20 20 0 0
WAZ512-101100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ514-101100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 68 52 72 / 40 20 10 0
Sequim 53 68 53 72 / 40 30 10 0
WAZ515-101100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 67 50 72 / 30 20 10 0
WAZ516-101100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 54 67 52 71 / 30 20 10 0
WAZ517-101100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 70 53 73 / 30 20 0 0
WAZ513-101100-
Olympics-
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 58 45 66 / 40 20 10 0
WAZ567-101100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 59 45 74 / 40 50 10 0
WAZ568-101100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. West wind in the
passes to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 48 61 46 74 / 40 30 10 0
Stevens Pass 46 58 45 72 / 40 30 10 0
WAZ569-101100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1008 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
