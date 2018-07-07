WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
_____
401 FPUS56 KSEW 071001
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 75 57 79 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 73 54 78 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 56 75 / 20 10 0
Everett 72 56 74 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 75 55 79 / 20 10 0
Tacoma 75 53 80 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 58 78 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 56 80 / 30 10 0
Enumclaw 73 52 77 / 20 10 0
North Bend 74 54 77 / 30 10 0
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs near 70.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 70 55 75 / 40 10 0
Sumas 72 54 78 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 54 70 / 20 10 0
Mount Vernon 73 54 74 / 30 10 0
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs near 70.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 70 52 72 / 20 10 10
Eastsound 70 55 71 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs near 70. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 69 55 68 / 20 10 0
Port Townsend 69 53 69 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 74 54 80 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 76 53 81 / 20 10 0
Olympia 75 52 80 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 52 69 / 20 10 10
Sequim 68 52 70 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 50 70 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 51 68 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 53 71 / 50 10 0
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 56 45 60 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 59 46 69 / 60 30 10
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 67 45 75 / 20 10 0
Stevens Pass 61 44 70 / 20 10 0
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Isolated showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9000 feet in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
$$
_____
