WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:04 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
197 FPUS56 KSEW 021058
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-022300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 53 74 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ559-022300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
near 70. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 68 45 72 / 30 30 10
$$
WAZ507-022300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 67 52 72 / 30 10 10
Everett 65 53 70 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ509-022300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 69 50 72 / 30 30 10
Tacoma 70 47 74 / 20 30 10
$$
WAZ556-022300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 68 52 74 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ555-022300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 67 50 73 / 50 10 10
Enumclaw 64 45 70 / 40 20 10
North Bend 67 48 71 / 50 10 10
$$
WAZ503-022300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 51 71 / 60 10 10
Sumas 69 49 73 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ506-022300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 50 68 / 50 10 10
Mount Vernon 67 50 72 / 60 10 10
$$
WAZ001-022300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 47 68 / 30 10 10
Eastsound 66 50 69 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ510-022300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 66 52 67 / 50 10 10
Port Townsend 66 50 66 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ511-022300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 46 75 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ504-022300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 46 75 / 10 10 10
Olympia 70 45 74 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ512-022300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ514-022300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 48 67 / 10 10 10
Sequim 65 47 67 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-022300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 45 66 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-022300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 65 46 65 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-022300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 49 68 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-022300-
Olympics-
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 48 37 55 / 40 10 10
$$
WAZ567-022300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 54 40 58 / 70 30 30
$$
WAZ568-022300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 58 39 63 / 60 20 10
Stevens Pass 50 38 59 / 60 20 10
$$
WAZ569-022300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
358 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather