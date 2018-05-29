WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:18 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
178 FPUS56 KSEW 292315
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
WAZ558-301100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 67 50 64 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ559-301100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 45 66 45 64 / 30 10 10 20
WAZ507-301100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 66 49 66 / 30 10 10 20
Everett 48 63 49 62 / 30 10 10 20
WAZ509-301100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 47 67 48 64 / 10 10 10 20
Tacoma 45 67 46 65 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ556-301100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 68 50 66 / 20 10 10 20
WAZ555-301100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 47 66 48 65 / 20 10 10 20
Enumclaw 45 64 46 62 / 10 10 10 20
North Bend 45 64 46 62 / 20 10 10 20
WAZ503-301100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 64 48 63 / 10 10 10 20
Sumas 48 66 47 65 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ506-301100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 61 49 60 / 10 10 10 20
Mount Vernon 48 66 48 65 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ001-301100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 62 47 61 / 10 10 10 20
Eastsound 49 64 49 63 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ510-301100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 61 51 61 / 10 10 10 20
Port Townsend 47 59 47 58 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ511-301100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 44 67 45 63 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ504-301100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 44 69 45 63 / 10 10 10 20
Olympia 42 67 44 62 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ512-301100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
WAZ514-301100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 45 58 46 57 / 10 10 10 20
Sequim 44 60 44 59 / 10 10 10 30
WAZ515-301100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 60. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 43 59 43 58 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ516-301100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 46 58 46 57 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ517-301100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 48 62 48 60 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ513-301100-
Olympics-
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light showers and
flurries in the evening. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow
showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 47 34 46 / 10 10 10 30
WAZ567-301100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet
increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 37 50 38 49 / 10 10 10 30
WAZ568-301100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light showers in the
evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level near
6000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet
increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 56 37 54 / 10 10 10 10
Stevens Pass 35 50 37 49 / 10 10 10 20
WAZ569-301100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
414 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet
increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
