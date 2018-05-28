WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

961 FPUS56 KSEW 280224

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Memorial Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-281100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 65 50 63 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ559-281100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 63 47 61 / 0 20 20 30

WAZ507-281100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 65 49 62 / 0 10 10 10

Everett 51 61 49 59 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ509-281100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 65 48 63 / 0 10 10 10

Tacoma 50 66 47 64 / 0 10 10 0

WAZ556-281100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 66 51 64 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ555-281100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 65 50 62 / 0 10 10 10

Enumclaw 48 63 47 61 / 0 10 10 10

North Bend 49 63 48 60 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ503-281100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 65 49 61 / 0 10 20 20

Sumas 52 67 49 63 / 0 10 20 20

WAZ506-281100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 61 49 59 / 0 0 20 20

Mount Vernon 51 65 49 63 / 0 0 20 20

WAZ001-281100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 64 47 60 / 0 10 20 20

Eastsound 51 64 49 62 / 0 0 20 20

WAZ510-281100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief

light rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 61 51 60 / 0 0 20 20

Port Townsend 50 60 48 57 / 0 10 20 20

WAZ511-281100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain. Lows in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 66 45 64 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ504-281100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 68 45 65 / 0 0 10 0

Olympia 48 65 44 63 / 0 10 10 0

WAZ512-281100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

WAZ514-281100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Areas of drizzle. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief

light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 59 45 57 / 0 20 10 10

Sequim 48 60 44 58 / 0 20 10 10

WAZ515-281100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening,

then areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 58 42 58 / 10 30 0 0

WAZ516-281100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief

light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 57 45 56 / 0 30 0 0

WAZ517-281100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 62 48 60 / 0 10 0 0

WAZ513-281100-

Olympics-

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 50 35 46 / 0 30 20 20

WAZ567-281100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light

rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 52 40 47 / 0 10 10 20

WAZ568-281100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief

light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 58 39 52 / 0 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 41 53 38 47 / 0 10 10 10

WAZ569-281100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light

rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level

near 6500 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

