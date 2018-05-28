WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:28 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
_____
961 FPUS56 KSEW 280224
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Memorial Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-281100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 65 50 63 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ559-281100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Lows in the 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 63 47 61 / 0 20 20 30
$$
WAZ507-281100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 50 65 49 62 / 0 10 10 10
Everett 51 61 49 59 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-281100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 65 48 63 / 0 10 10 10
Tacoma 50 66 47 64 / 0 10 10 0
$$
WAZ556-281100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 66 51 64 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ555-281100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 65 50 62 / 0 10 10 10
Enumclaw 48 63 47 61 / 0 10 10 10
North Bend 49 63 48 60 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ503-281100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 65 49 61 / 0 10 20 20
Sumas 52 67 49 63 / 0 10 20 20
$$
WAZ506-281100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 61 49 59 / 0 0 20 20
Mount Vernon 51 65 49 63 / 0 0 20 20
$$
WAZ001-281100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 64 47 60 / 0 10 20 20
Eastsound 51 64 49 62 / 0 0 20 20
$$
WAZ510-281100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief
light rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 61 51 60 / 0 0 20 20
Port Townsend 50 60 48 57 / 0 10 20 20
$$
WAZ511-281100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light rain. Lows in the
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 50 66 45 64 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ504-281100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 68 45 65 / 0 0 10 0
Olympia 48 65 44 63 / 0 10 10 0
$$
WAZ512-281100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ514-281100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Areas of drizzle. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief
light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 49 59 45 57 / 0 20 10 10
Sequim 48 60 44 58 / 0 20 10 10
$$
WAZ515-281100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain in the morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to
35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening,
then areas of drizzle or brief light rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 58 42 58 / 10 30 0 0
$$
WAZ516-281100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief
light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 57 45 56 / 0 30 0 0
$$
WAZ517-281100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 62 48 60 / 0 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-281100-
Olympics-
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 42 50 35 46 / 0 30 20 20
$$
WAZ567-281100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with areas of drizzle or brief light
rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 52 40 47 / 0 10 10 20
$$
WAZ568-281100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Northwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or brief
light rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 58 39 52 / 0 0 0 10
Stevens Pass 41 53 38 47 / 0 10 10 10
$$
WAZ569-281100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
723 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle or brief light
rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Freezing level
near 6500 feet in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
$$
_____
