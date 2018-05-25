WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 66 51 72 / 10 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 65 47 70 / 10 10 10 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 66 51 70 / 10 0 0 0

Everett 50 63 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 65 48 71 / 10 0 0 0

Tacoma 47 66 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 67 52 73 / 10 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 66 49 73 / 0 10 0 0

Enumclaw 46 63 46 70 / 10 10 0 0

North Bend 46 64 47 71 / 10 10 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 64 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 48 66 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 61 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 48 65 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 63 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 49 64 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain or areas of drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 61 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 49 60 49 63 / 0 10 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 66 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 67 46 73 / 0 20 0 0

Olympia 45 65 45 71 / 0 10 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 58 47 63 / 0 10 0 0

Sequim 46 60 47 64 / 0 10 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light rain or areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 58 46 62 / 20 20 0 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with light

rain or areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 58 47 60 / 30 20 0 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

light rain or areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain or areas of drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 61 49 64 / 20 20 0 0

Olympics-

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Light rain or areas of drizzle after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 50 41 58 / 10 10 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 52 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 56 40 66 / 10 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 37 50 39 61 / 10 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

331 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain or areas of drizzle in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet

increasing to 10500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

