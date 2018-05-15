WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Invalid date

_____

682 FPUS56 KSEW 150232 CCA

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

732 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018...Corrected Cascades zones.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-151100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning clouds. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 77 55 70 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ559-151100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of morning clouds then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 77 52 70 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ507-151100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 77 54 70 / 0 0 10 10

Everett 57 74 54 68 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ509-151100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning low clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 76 53 70 / 0 0 10 10

Tacoma 53 76 52 70 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ556-151100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 79 55 72 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ555-151100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 80 53 72 / 0 0 10 10

Enumclaw 54 76 51 69 / 0 10 10 10

North Bend 56 78 52 70 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ503-151100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 72 53 67 / 0 0 0 10

Sumas 56 78 53 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-151100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 67 53 64 / 0 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 55 73 53 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ001-151100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 71 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 53 69 52 65 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-151100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 66 54 64 / 0 0 10 10

Port Townsend 54 68 52 64 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ511-151100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of morning clouds then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 75 52 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ504-151100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 76 52 69 / 0 0 10 10

Olympia 52 75 52 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ512-151100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

$$

WAZ514-151100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Highs near 70.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 68 50 65 / 0 10 10 10

Sequim 52 69 49 66 / 0 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-151100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of morning clouds then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 66 48 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ516-151100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 62 49 61 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ517-151100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 63 52 61 / 10 10 20 10

$$

WAZ513-151100-

Olympics-

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 64 48 61 / 10 20 20 10

$$

WAZ567-151100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 67 47 61 / 0 10 10 10

$$

WAZ568-151100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 74 45 65 / 0 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 47 67 45 60 / 0 10 10 10

$$

WAZ569-151100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

713 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather