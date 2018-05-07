WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-081130-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 75 53 62 / 0 10 80 40

WAZ559-081130-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 75 51 62 / 0 10 70 40

WAZ507-081130-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 73 53 63 / 0 10 80 40

Everett 51 72 53 61 / 0 0 80 40

WAZ509-081130-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 75 52 62 / 0 10 80 40

Tacoma 48 75 50 62 / 0 10 80 40

WAZ556-081130-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 77 54 64 / 0 10 80 50

WAZ555-081130-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly Sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 80 52 64 / 0 10 100 50

Enumclaw 48 75 49 60 / 0 20 80 50

North Bend 48 78 50 61 / 0 10 90 50

WAZ503-081130-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 71 53 61 / 0 0 90 70

Sumas 50 78 55 62 / 0 0 100 80

WAZ506-081130-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 67 53 60 / 0 0 80 50

Mount Vernon 48 72 54 62 / 0 0 80 60

WAZ001-081130-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 68 49 62 / 0 0 90 50

Eastsound 49 65 51 60 / 0 0 100 50

WAZ510-081130-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 66 53 61 / 0 0 80 50

Port Townsend 49 65 51 59 / 10 0 70 50

WAZ511-081130-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 75 50 62 / 0 10 80 50

WAZ504-081130-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 76 52 64 / 0 20 90 50

Olympia 48 74 51 61 / 0 20 80 50

WAZ512-081130-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-081130-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 64 48 58 / 0 10 70 40

Sequim 47 66 48 59 / 10 10 70 50

WAZ515-081130-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 64 47 57 / 0 20 80 50

WAZ516-081130-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 63 50 56 / 0 20 80 60

WAZ517-081130-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 67 51 58 / 0 40 90 60

WAZ513-081130-

Olympics-

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 59 38 44 / 10 10 70 50

WAZ567-081130-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 42 64 43 46 / 10 10 100 70

WAZ568-081130-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly Sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the

passes becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 69 42 51 / 0 10 90 60

Stevens Pass 39 63 40 47 / 0 10 90 60

WAZ569-081130-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

331 PM PDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

rain and snow by late afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

