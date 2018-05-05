WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:44 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
_____
384 FPUS56 KSEW 051038
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-052300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 54 71 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ559-052300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 49 72 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ507-052300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 67 52 72 / 10 10 20
Everett 65 52 69 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ509-052300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 69 52 70 / 10 10 30
Tacoma 70 51 71 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ556-052300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 53 75 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ555-052300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 50 73 / 10 10 30
Enumclaw 70 52 69 / 10 10 40
North Bend 71 52 73 / 10 10 40
$$
WAZ503-052300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 50 69 / 10 10 10
Sumas 73 51 71 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-052300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 61 49 64 / 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 66 50 69 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-052300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 47 66 / 10 10 10
Eastsound 61 49 62 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-052300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 62 49 64 / 10 10 10
Port Townsend 62 50 65 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-052300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 72 48 72 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ504-052300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 50 71 / 10 10 30
Olympia 72 49 71 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ512-052300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
WAZ514-052300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 48 64 / 10 10 10
Sequim 64 48 65 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-052300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 63 46 66 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-052300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 47 60 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-052300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 50 61 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ513-052300-
Olympics-
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 56 42 58 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ567-052300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. A chance of showers through the day. A chance of snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 59 44 59 / 10 10 30
$$
WAZ568-052300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 66 46 66 / 20 20 50
Stevens Pass 57 43 58 / 20 20 40
$$
WAZ569-052300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
338 AM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and snow showers likely in the evening, then showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather