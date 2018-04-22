WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

008 FPUS56 KSEW 222204

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-231200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 69 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-231200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 36 68 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-231200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 42 68 45 70 / 10 0 0 0

Everett 41 65 46 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-231200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 38 71 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 35 70 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-231200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 71 46 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-231200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 38 74 43 77 / 10 0 0 0

Enumclaw 39 70 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 39 69 45 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-231200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 38 67 41 68 / 10 0 0 10

Sumas 36 70 40 72 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ506-231200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 38 68 41 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-231200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 39 65 42 66 / 0 0 0 10

Eastsound 41 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-231200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 43 58 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 40 56 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-231200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 34 72 38 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-231200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 36 73 39 76 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 36 70 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-231200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind around

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-231200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 37 62 40 64 / 0 0 0 10

Sequim 38 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-231200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 36 64 41 63 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-231200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 35 70 40 73 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ517-231200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 40 74 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-231200-

Olympics-

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 58 31 59 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-231200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing to

8500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 64 32 67 / 10 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-231200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 64 35 69 / 10 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 28 55 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-231200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

304 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast