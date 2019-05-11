WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

