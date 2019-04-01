WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. East wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

60. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

in the 50s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows in the 40s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

328 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. East wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

