WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-241400-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning. Then

increasing clouds, with a chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, possibly mixed with

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 200 to 500 feet early. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 to 1000

feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow, mainly after

midnight. Snow level 200 to 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

25 to 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to

35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ040-241400-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Valley lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow level lowering below 500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 5 inches. Valley highs 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Valley lows around 30.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Valley highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley

lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-241400-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Light wind. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow increasing overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

