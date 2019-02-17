WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

331 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Washingtons Birthday, Monday

Night, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

331 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows

around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

331 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries or

sprinkles. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain

or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow level

500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

331 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 25. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. Valley

highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Valley lows around 30. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley highs

35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow level

500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

331 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Light

wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional flurries. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

