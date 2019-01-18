WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

123 FPUS56 KPQR 181103

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-190145-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then rain increasing. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25

mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 45.

South wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarter of an inch to an inch

and a quarter.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, except

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-190145-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then rain increasing.

Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. 1 40 percent chance of showers, mainly in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely. Highs 40

to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ040-190145-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain increasing. Valley highs

40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a one to two inches.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-190145-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain or snow increasing the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 7500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one

and a half inches.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely. Snow level 6000 feet, lowering to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather