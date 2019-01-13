WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

307 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except

east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light wind, except east wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near the Gorge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except

east wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 35. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet lowering to

7500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

