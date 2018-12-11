WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

404 FPUS56 KPQR 110727 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1127 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

Updated to remove Dense Fog Advisory

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-111215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1127 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

20 mph, except west wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

$$

WAZ020-111215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1127 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a

half inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ040-111215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1127 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Valley highs around 45. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers likely. Valley lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

WAZ019-111215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1127 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow late in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7

inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Widespread snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.

$$

