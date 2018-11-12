WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
423 FPUS56 KPQR 121116
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
316 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-130030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
316 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except
south wind 15 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and
headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
$$
WAZ020-130030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
316 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ040-130030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
316 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 50. East wind 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Valley highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs around 50.
$$
WAZ019-130030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
316 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to
11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 35 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
$$
