WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
329 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
329 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas
of morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
40 to 45.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to
45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
329 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas
of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 35. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
329 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows
35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Areas of
morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
329 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level at the surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering
to 4500 feet after midnight. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising
to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
3000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
5500 feet.
