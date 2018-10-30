WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to three quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet.

