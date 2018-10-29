WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

651 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

651 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph,

except south wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

651 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

651 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around 50.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

651 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet

after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

