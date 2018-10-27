WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-272330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight, gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ020-272330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to

one inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

WAZ040-272330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Valley highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Valley

lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch

to one and a half inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

WAZ019-272330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

258 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet

after midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and

a half to two inches.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

