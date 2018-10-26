WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 30 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around three quarters of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around three quarters of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around 55. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to
6000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in
the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level
5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 8000 feet.
