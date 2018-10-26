WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 30 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around three quarters of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around 55. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

