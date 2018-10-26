WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
851 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
851 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows around 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph, except south wind
15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 35 mph near
beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 45. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
851 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one
inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
851 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs around 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
851 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Colder.
Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free
air freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
