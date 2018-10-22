WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
507 FPUS56 KPQR 220926
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
226 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-222315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
226 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-222315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
226 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light wind
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-222315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
226 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley lows
45 to 50. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. A 20 percent chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Valley lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
WAZ019-222315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
226 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Free
air freezing level 11000 feet lowering to 10000 feet in the
afternoon. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
