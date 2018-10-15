WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

382 FPUS56 KPQR 152138

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

238 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-161130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

238 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

WAZ020-161130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

238 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ040-161130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

238 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 45. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65.

WAZ019-161130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

238 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

