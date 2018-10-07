WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

442 FPUS56 KPQR 071040

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Columbus Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-072315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-072315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ040-072315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Valley highs around 50.

Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-072315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

340 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Free

air freezing level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Free air freezing

level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather