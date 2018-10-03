WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley

lows around 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 9000 feet lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

rising to 6500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

