WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

323 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

323 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

323 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

323 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

323 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

