WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

648 FPUS56 KPQR 161048

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

348 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-170000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

348 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

until afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph by afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

WAZ020-170000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

348 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 15 to 20

mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph by

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 55 to 65. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ040-170000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

348 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Valley highs

55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 60 to

65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

WAZ019-170000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

348 AM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Free air freezing level 8000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Free air freezing level 7000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

in the morning.

weather.gov/portland

