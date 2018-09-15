WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
decreasing in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming light wind after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs
60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60
to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50. South
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to half of an inch, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to
60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, with decreasing chance of showers.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15
mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs
around 60. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60
to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers increasing. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
decreasing in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley
lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of
morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley
lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Morning low clouds and fog, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Valley lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
around 65.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 8000
feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level
8000 feet.
