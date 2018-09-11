WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

213 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,

Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

213 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

213 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

213 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

213 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

_____

