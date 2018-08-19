WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

055 FPUS56 KPQR 191111

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-192345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

drizzle. Areas of morning fog. Hazy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Haze and smoke. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows around 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-192345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs

75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 85. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows around 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-192345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Hazy.

Valley highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Areas of smoke after midnight. Valley

lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Valley highs 85 to 90.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Valley lows 60 to 65.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near the Columbia Gorge.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Hot. Valley highs 90 to 95.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near the Columbia Gorge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Hazy. Valley

lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Valley highs 80 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-192345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

areas of smoke. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze and smoke. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke. Free air freezing

level 13000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in

the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Hazy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Free air freezing

level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

