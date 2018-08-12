WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy.

Hazy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy morning fog in the morning,

then sunny. Hazy. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 80. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley lows around 55. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Valley highs 85 to 90.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot. Valley highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

