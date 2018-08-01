WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

238 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

238 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

238 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

238 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 85 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

238 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

