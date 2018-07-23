WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018
_____
195 FPUS56 KPQR 231004
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-240030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the
coast, and 75 to 85 inland. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to
75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
$$
WAZ020-240030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows
55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
80 to 85. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to
85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ040-240030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 90. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.
$$
WAZ019-240030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to
15000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to
14000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to
15000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to
16000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather