WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

730 FPUS56 KPQR 020950

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Independence Day.

WAZ021-022315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-022315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-022315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley

lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Warmer. Valley highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-022315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight. Light wind becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet in the morning. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather