WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

248 FPUS56 KPQR 240916

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-242330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-242330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-242330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley

highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 65.

$$

WAZ019-242330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

216 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow

level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet, rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet, lowering to 11000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 11000 feet in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet, increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather